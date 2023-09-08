Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

A Foodie’s Fantasy: Restaurant week kicks off across Arizona

More than 180 restaurants are participating in this year’s event, including 30 new spots!
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 2023 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, Sept. 8. Food lovers can spend ten days trying out amazing new restaurants across Arizona.

This year, 187 restaurants will be participating, the most since pre-COVID times. Nearly 30 new restaurants are participating from Bisbee, Wilcox, Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Tucson, and all over the Valley. Unless noted, people can enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44, or $55 per person or couple (excluding beverages, tax, and gratuity).

Rusconi’s is one of the restaurants participating in this week full of fun. “We specialize in contemporary American food with a little bit of a regional twist to it,” said Michael Rusconi. Their menu includes grilled watermelon and baby arugula, roasted pork tenderloin, roasted sea scallops, and more.

If you want to head downtown, Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails offers various plates such as roasted butternut squash soup, grilled NY strip steak, and pasta. “I’m most looking forward to is the hustle and bustle. This is the moment we all live for and showcasing who we are as culinarians,” said Alex Robinson, executive chef at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails.

To view the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake

Latest News

Phoenix Restaurant Week 2023 is underway!
Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday
Get great deals on everything from NY-style pizza to garlic knots and fried calamari at Crust...
Get great deals on NY-style pizza and more at Crust Simply Italian in Chandler
There is a trio of delicious items you can pick up for $6, like their garlic knots and fried...
Happy Hour Spots: Crust Simply Italian in Chandler
There were plenty of wacky flavors customers could choose from, including The Homer, Bacon...
Voodoo Doughnut celebrates grand opening with first Arizona location