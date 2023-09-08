A Foodie’s Fantasy: Restaurant week kicks off across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 2023 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, Sept. 8. Food lovers can spend ten days trying out amazing new restaurants across Arizona.

This year, 187 restaurants will be participating, the most since pre-COVID times. Nearly 30 new restaurants are participating from Bisbee, Wilcox, Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Tucson, and all over the Valley. Unless noted, people can enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44, or $55 per person or couple (excluding beverages, tax, and gratuity).

Rusconi’s is one of the restaurants participating in this week full of fun. “We specialize in contemporary American food with a little bit of a regional twist to it,” said Michael Rusconi. Their menu includes grilled watermelon and baby arugula, roasted pork tenderloin, roasted sea scallops, and more.

If you want to head downtown, Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails offers various plates such as roasted butternut squash soup, grilled NY strip steak, and pasta. “I’m most looking forward to is the hustle and bustle. This is the moment we all live for and showcasing who we are as culinarians,” said Alex Robinson, executive chef at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails.

To view the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

