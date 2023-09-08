First Alert Weather days ahead as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friday marked the 53rd day of the year that Phoenix hit 110 degrees or more, tying the record from 2020. Expect that record to be broken on Saturday.

It was another warm start to our morning on Friday with a low of 86 degrees, which is 5 degrees above average. Today’s high temperature will be around 111, which is 8 degrees above average.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen this weekend and really bring the heat. We are talking record-high temperatures this weekend for both Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Sunday, with highs around 112 to 115.

There is some good news: temperatures will cool down towards our average highs starting on Tuesday next week. There is a slight chance we might see a chance of showers midweek next week. We need that rainfall as we have only had .13″ of rain for the season. This could be the driest monsoon in history. The old record is .35″ for the season, and we have about three weeks left until it ends. Fingers crossed for some rain.

