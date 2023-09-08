Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Family-friendly ‘Heritage Night Market’ kicks off in Glendale

Heritage Night Market will be held at Heritage at Sportsman’s Park right by State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s something new, free, and family-friendly to check out Thursday nights in the West Valley. It’s called Heritage Night Market and is held at Heritage at Sportsman’s Park right by State Farm Stadium in Glendale from 5-9 p.m. The first event included yoga, live music, and more than 70 local vendors.

Katelynn Figueroa enjoyed the experience alongside her boyfriend, Hunter White. “We really like farmers markets, so we really wanted to see all the small shops that are coming around. We like supporting small businesses and just trying new things. We had a couple of cocktails and beers, some pizza, some freeze-dried candy. There’s so many things your minds can explore here,” she said.

The farmers market kicked off September 7 and will continue every first and third Thursday through the spring.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake

Latest News

Heritage Night Market will be held at Heritage at Sportsman’s Park right by State Farm Stadium...
Heritage Night Market kicks off in Glendale
No one on board was injured.
Navajo County students safe after school bus fire on I-17
A deadly wreck investigation has closed SR87 on the Gila River Reservation.
At least one person dead after crash on SR 87 in Gila River Community
FILE - Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge,...
Congressional watchdog says border wall construction harmed cultural, natural resources