Family-friendly ‘Heritage Night Market’ kicks off in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s something new, free, and family-friendly to check out Thursday nights in the West Valley. It’s called Heritage Night Market and is held at Heritage at Sportsman’s Park right by State Farm Stadium in Glendale from 5-9 p.m. The first event included yoga, live music, and more than 70 local vendors.

Katelynn Figueroa enjoyed the experience alongside her boyfriend, Hunter White. “We really like farmers markets, so we really wanted to see all the small shops that are coming around. We like supporting small businesses and just trying new things. We had a couple of cocktails and beers, some pizza, some freeze-dried candy. There’s so many things your minds can explore here,” she said.

The farmers market kicked off September 7 and will continue every first and third Thursday through the spring.

