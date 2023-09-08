Extreme heat ahead for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to your morning in Phoenix, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s! Plan on a hot day ahead with highs around 111 degrees in Maricopa County. We are on tap for a very hot weekend with two First Alert Days with extreme heat. Saturday will climb to 114 degrees, and Sunday will be pretty hot as well, with a high of 112.

It looks like we will see dry conditions in Phoenix for the weekend. If we see any storms, they will be pretty limited in the mountains of Arizona, but most will stay dry. Luckily, the heat will subside this weekend going into next week, with highs falling closer to normal by Tuesday. We could see a couple of storms pop up for the middle of next week in the Valley.

