Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Extreme heat ahead for the Phoenix area

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 a.m. for 09/08/2023
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to your morning in Phoenix, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s! Plan on a hot day ahead with highs around 111 degrees in Maricopa County. We are on tap for a very hot weekend with two First Alert Days with extreme heat. Saturday will climb to 114 degrees, and Sunday will be pretty hot as well, with a high of 112.

It looks like we will see dry conditions in Phoenix for the weekend. If we see any storms, they will be pretty limited in the mountains of Arizona, but most will stay dry. Luckily, the heat will subside this weekend going into next week, with highs falling closer to normal by Tuesday. We could see a couple of storms pop up for the middle of next week in the Valley.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake

Latest News

Prepare for extreme heat and temperatures in the Phoenix area this weekend.
Prepare for extreme heat this weekend
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for 09/07/2023.
Heating up, record heat expected for the weekend!
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert: Extreme heat coming back this weekend for parts of Arizona
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.
Excessive Heat Warnings ahead for Phoenix, southern Arizona