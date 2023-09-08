Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Bus driver accused of leaving scene after hitting, injuring 8-year-old on bike

Police body cam captured the aftermath of the Monday morning collision in Plain Township, Ohio, that included a crumpled, damaged mountain bike left on the side of the road.
By Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An 8-year-old boy was left in the street unconscious and bleeding. Police said he was hit by a minibus while on his bike, and the driver didn’t stop.

Police body cam captured the aftermath of the Monday morning collision in Plain Township, Ohio, that included a crumpled, damaged mountain bike left on the side of the road.

Plain Township Police and Stark County Sheriff’s deputies had rushed to the scene and began interviewing witnesses to piece together what happened.

One man told police he saw the white minibus or van with blue stripes that he believed said Stark County.

Another witness told police the 8-year-old boy was riding his bike pretty fast and didn’t appear to stop as he crossed the street, but all the witnesses said the person who hit him never stopped after the impact of the crash as required by law.

“The bike was right here. He was here face down. He didn’t move an inch,” the unidentified witness said.

Shortly after the crash, a law enforcement officer in the area spotted the minibus parked in front of a home, just a few streets over from the accident scene. It was labeled Stark County Educational Service Center.

Deputies said there was visible damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police arrested the 75-year-old driver of the bus, identified as Clifford Smith, in connection to the alleged hit-and-run.

Police said Smith told officers he saw the bike but didn’t realize anyone was on it. Police said he also admitted to spraying the minibus with water before police arrived.

Smith has been charged with a felony for failing to stop after an accident on a public road. Smith later told police he didn’t stop because he was concerned about losing his job.

A friend and neighbor of the injured child reported the boy had head and facial injuries and has a long road ahead, but they’re all praying he makes a full recovery.

He had just gotten his bicycle back from the repair shop when the accident happened.

WOIO reached out to the Stark County Educational Service Center for a comment and to find out the job status of the bus driver who was arrested, but have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake

Latest News

A new Bankrate survey shows 2 in 5 full-time workers would change jobs for remote work.
More people looking for flexible work-from-home options
U.S. guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots over Germany center Johannes Voigtmann during a...
Team USA loses to Germany in the Basketball World Cup semifinals
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7,...
Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave
Arizona State University has some tips on how to keep cool for the team's "blackout" game as...
How to keep cool for ASU blackout game in Tempe