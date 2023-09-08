Avondale homeowner loses over $5,100 from fake contractor

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When Jonathan Morales looks at his backyard, it’s not what he envisioned. “Yeah, there was going to be turf, pavers, and we were going to do a hot tub out there,” he told On Your Side of his barren backyard. “And planters along the wall for some nice plants.”

Instead, all he has are wheel barrel loads of sand and some PVC piping from the landscaping company he hired and paid more than $5,100. “We got a couple of estimates, and the company that we landed on was called Blue Dream Landscaping,” he said.

The company is owned and operated by Joseph Flores. Doorbell video showed Flores, seen in the gray shirt, introducing himself to Morales. “Does he seem like a competent person?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “Yeah, he bragged about how much work they have done around the Valley. And he had a lot of pictures and reviews of houses he has worked on,” Morales replied.

Flores is a fake contractor who doesn’t have a license. Still, that didn’t stop him from drawing up a contract promising “to provide honest work,” including installing pavers, a hot tub pad and a dog run. It was everything Morales wanted.

The cost was just over $10,000, and Flores demanded and received $5,185 from Morales to get started. That was nearly three months ago, and Flores has skipped with all that money. “There’s no way to get a hold of him. He’s deleted all of his social media profiles. His phone number has been disconnected. There’s no way to get a hold of him,” Morales explained.

On Your Side got involved, and we discovered Flores has a troubled past, including a conviction for trafficking stolen goods.

On Your Side has been contacted by a total of three victims who say they all gave Daniel Bustos money only for him to vanish.

So, where’s Flores and the $5,185? After several emails and text messages to the ex-convict, he never responded. So, we went to a relative’s El Mirage home, where Flores frequently stays, but the property was locked. On Your Side left a business card, but no one ever called back. We also went to another address connected to Flores. But we discovered the address was too old, and he had already moved on.

That leaves Morales out $5,185 and an unfinished backyard. This homeowner says he’s learned a valuable lesson when hiring people and wants other homeowners to steer clear of Flores and his company, Blue Dream Landscaping. “I think it’s definitely important for homeowners to know who you’re dealing with. Do your research and your due diligence so you don’t hire a fake contractor. And, you know, protect yourself,” he said.

If you have any work or repairs done on your home that are $1,000 or more, then the company you hire is required by law to be licensed with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. If not, they are operating illegally. To check out a contractor, it’s easy. Just go to https://roc.az.gov/.

