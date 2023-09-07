On Your Side recovers $1,600 for cell phone bill mix-up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Carla Gilchrist canceled a T-Mobile account back in 2021. “Everything was done at that point,” she said. At least, that’s what she thought. She recently discovered the cell phone provider had deactivated the phone, but didn’t actually close the account.

Every month for about two years, the company debited $66 dollars from Gilchrist’s bank account. The charges appear as a ‘recurring payment.’ She didn’t realize it until recently. “I didn’t notice because I do have another private line, which has no issues at this time,” Gilchrist told On Your Side. “So I thought maybe it was just a miscellaneous insurance or made sure if that phone was lost it would be covered. I don’t know. Honestly, I didn’t know.”

Gilchrist tried to get a refund. She went to a T-Mobile location. “There’s no data. There’s no history on the phone, [a company employee] said. She said it’s obvious there’s no usage.” Still, the company only offered to refund $264 for four transactions. “I don’t know how they come up with that,” Gilchrist said. “That’s what I don’t understand.”

Gilchrist contacted On Your Side, and when we got involved, things changed. “All of a sudden, [a company employee] could do a full refund,” Gilchrist said. “I’m happy. I’m happy that you were able to help and with your assistance, we made things happen.” The original $264 was refunded to Gilchrist’s bank account. T-Mobile told Gilchrist a check for another $1,386 will be mailed to her.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.