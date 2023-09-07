West Valley community searches for long-time Peoria basketball coach

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Peoria Centennial basketball coach has been missing for almost a month, and those closest to him say they’re blindsided and hopeful for answers. Anthony Jackson has been the coach of the Coyotes JV basketball team and was last seen Aug. 11 in Phoenix near 23rd Street and Magnolia Street wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and white gym shoes. He’s 57 years old, 5′8 tall, 180 pounds, with gray/black hair and brown eyes.

“There was just no indication that anything was wrong,” Anthony’s (or Tony to those closest to him) best friend Joe Goguen said. He says he’s known Jackson for over 40 years. They played basketball together at Peoria High and coached basketball together across the Valley, including last year together at Centennial. Jackson was even the best man at Goguen’s wedding.

“Passionate to see young men’s lives get changed not only on the basketball court,” Goguen said. “He wanted them to be better men, better fathers, better workers, better husbands.” Goguen says Jackson taught those life lessons not just at Centennial but at other Valley high schools like Northwest Christian, Ironwood, and even at local YMCAs.

“Coach Jackson right up top there,” Goguen said, looking at a picture of one of their teams at Ironwood. “Had the highest grade-point average in the program. (The) First time any basketball team had gone undefeated.”

Goguen and Jackson last spoke in person at the end of July via email on Aug. 6. They were brainstorming how they wanted to coach this year’s Coyotes squad and looking ahead to off-season workouts getting underway on Aug. 21.

“I tried calling a cellphone, it went straight to voicemail; emails, of course, were out of office,” Goguen said. “And I haven’t heard from him since.” That’s not the Tony that Goguen knows. “When he didn’t come in for practice on the 21st, I definitely knew then that something was wrong,” he said. “This is just so unlike Tony. To not be at his job, to not be at basketball, to not even return any of my calls.”

The last couple of weeks have been full of anxiety and so many questions. “Where are you at? What happened?” Goguen asked. “And will I ever see you again?” Goguen is confident the answer to that last question is yes. Until then, he has this message for his friend. “Tony, come on, man, come back,” he said. “We’ve got this journey to finish together. I’m stronger with you here. Your family misses you; we all love you. Kids miss you. Come back.”

Anyone with any information about Jackson’s disappearance is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or tim.sullivan@phoenix.gov.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.