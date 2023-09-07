Your Life
Voodoo Doughnut celebrates grand opening with first Arizona location

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular Pacific Northwest doughnut chain is finally here in the Valley. Voodoo Doughnuts opened its first Arizona location on Thursday morning, and plenty of people were excited!

Good Morning Arizona’s Ian Schwartz was at the grand opening in Tempe. The line wrapped down the street and around the building near Rural and Apache roads. Some even camped out all night to get a taste of the delicious doughnuts! “Been to the Portland original location, loved them. I am thrilled they’re open here,’” one woman said.

The famous Portland-based doughnut chain now has 19 stores nationwide. There were plenty of wacky flavors customers could choose from, including The Homer, Bacon Maple Bar, Voodoo Doll, Portland Cream and more! The shop is open every day. For more information or to see a full list of flavors, click or tap here.

