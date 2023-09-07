Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

US Justice Department says New Jersey failed veterans in state-run homes during COVID-19

FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address to a joint session of the...
FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address to a joint session of the Legislature at the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey state-run veterans homes were unprepared to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 outbreak and suffered a “systemic inability” to implement care, the U.S. Justice Department said in an investigative report released Thursday.

In a scathing, 43-page report, the Justice Department outlines failures at the homes in Menlo Park and Paramus, citing poor communication and a lack of staff competency that let the virus spread “virtually unchecked throughout the facilities.”

The report found that even after the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department arrived in New Jersey to help in April 2020, the state Military and Veterans Affairs Department failed to implement their recommendations and otherwise reform infection control.

The state reached a $53 million agreement in 2021 to settle claims that it was negligent and contributed to more than 100 deaths at the two VA homes.

More than 200 residents of the homes died during the pandemic. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration came under criticism in April 2020 when it directed veterans homes not to turn away patients who had tested positive, an order that was later rescinded.

A message seeking comment was left with Murphy’s office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires

Latest News

FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
Judge sentences ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Graduation cap
87,000 Arizonans apply for ‘SAVE’ student loan repayment; is it the right plan for you?
FILE - The entrance to a Walmart store is shown on June 25, 2019 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene...
Walmart cuts starting hourly pay for some workers in move it says will offer consistency in staffing
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, May 30, 2023,...
Report blames deadly Iowa building collapse on removal of bricks and lack of shoring
She had many nicknames given to her by staff, including Liver, Goose, Tater Tot, Potato and...
Longtime Phoenix Zoo howler monkey, Olivia, dies at 26