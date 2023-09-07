On Your Side recovers missing $120,000 for Ahwatukee woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have an update on an Ahwatukee woman whose $120,000 wire transfer disappeared. She says the wire went through but shortly after her bank flagged it for possible fraud, the money was gone! For weeks, she had no answers. Then, On Your Side got involved and Margaret Lomax finally has her $120,000 back in her bank account. “You know, the weight is off my shoulders,” she said. “I can honestly go out and look at a house and not worry about, OK, how much money do I want to put down?”

In a previous report, we told you how Lomax sold her California home and transferred $120,000 from the sale’s proceeds into her Citibank account. But Citi flagged the account for fraud and Lomax’s $120,000 mysteriously disappeared from the account. “It was actually right there on the screen,” she said. “And then poof! Just disappeared.”

So On Your Side reached out to Citibank and asked them to investigate Lomax’s missing money. They did. And not only did Citibank locate the $120,000, they also overnighted her a check. In a statement to On Your Side, Citi says, “We truly appreciate the trust our customers place in us to keep their accounts safe. To safeguard financial integrity, we may temporarily hold funds to review the authenticity of a transaction. We regret any inconvenience this caused our client, and we’re grateful to have resolved the matter.”

“Maybe I have a guardian angel sitting on my shoulder,” she said. For Lomax, this means she now has a down payment on a house. And she says she’s very thankful to On Your Side for getting it done. “I’m very thrilled with you guys,” she said. “And if I run across anybody, I will be recommending you!”

Our thanks to Citibank for getting this resolved so quickly. We certainly do appreciate that.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.