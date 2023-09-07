Student found with gun after running from police at high school in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix high school student has been detained after police say he brought a gun to school and ran from officers Thursday morning. Reports of a shooting at the same school turned out to be false.

Phoenix police officers were already at Maryvale High School, near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, when staff informed them of a possible student on campus with a gun. Police say the student was detained after a brief foot chase, and officers did recover a handgun.

While officers were taking the student into custody, emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls about an active shooting at the school. Additional officers responded to secure the school and confirmed there was no shooting.

Police say one student not related to the incident was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but did not elaborate.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.