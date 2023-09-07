Reward offered after woman stabbed to death behind west Phoenix department store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest after a woman was found dead behind a department store in west Phoenix earlier this week.
Just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Phoenix police responded to a shopping center near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road. There, they found a woman dead from “obvious signs of trauma” behind a Big Lots store. She’s since been identified as 37-year-old Erika Gerardo. According to Silent Witness, she had been stabbed to death.
Investigators believe she was killed sometime between 1:20 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Anyone with information on Gerardo’s murder is asked to contact Silent Witness. Tips can be made anonymously by calling 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. You can also submit a tip online at silentwitness.org.
