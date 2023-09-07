Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pilot lands small plane on Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City

No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for a pilot when they had to land on a freeway north of Black Canyon City on Wednesday evening. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the pilot landed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Sunset Point. It’s unclear how many people were in the plane but ADOT says everyone is safe. The pilot got the plane to the shoulder so it’s not blocking any lanes but Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene investigation. No word yet on what caused the pilot to make the emergency landing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix

Latest News

Ryan’s body was found burned so badly, that investigators couldn’t identify him.
Family of man found burned in downtown Phoenix last year hope for answers, closure
Restrictions in place are being eased on the Colorado River starting next year.
Colorado River water restrictions will ease in 2024
Margaret Lomax finally has her $120,000 back in her bank account.
On Your Side recovers missing $120,000 for Ahwatukee woman
An Ahwatukee woman didn't know where her $120,000 went when she transferred it to Citibank so...
Ahwatukee woman gets her money back after wire transfer mishap