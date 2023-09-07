Pilot lands small plane on Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for a pilot when they had to land on a freeway north of Black Canyon City on Wednesday evening. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the pilot landed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Sunset Point. It’s unclear how many people were in the plane but ADOT says everyone is safe. The pilot got the plane to the shoulder so it’s not blocking any lanes but Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene investigation. No word yet on what caused the pilot to make the emergency landing.

That's a new one...



A plane landed on I-17 southbound near Sunset Point this evening. Luckily, all occupants are reported to be safe! No lanes are blocked, but please travel with care through the area. pic.twitter.com/FN2YikUmfT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 7, 2023

