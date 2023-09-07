Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix woman chased by truck while running in neighborhood

A Ring security camera captured video of the woman running for help.
The woman was on her nightly job when someone started following her, so she ran to a stranger's home for help.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A Ring security camera caught a scary situation in a north Phoenix neighborhood this week, as a woman was followed by a truck while running at night near Lookout Mountain.

“There was a truck chasing her through our neighborhood, and they were going back and forth. I guess she tried to dodge him a few times,” said Mandy Hunt, a neighbor.

Hunt said the woman ran up to their doorstep after seeing they were the only home with their porch light on.

“I was just cooking in the kitchen, saw kind of something go by the front window, and then heard the doorbell go off,” Hunt recalled. “When we walk outside, the woman in the video was just panicking frantically. I couldn’t really understand what she was saying.”

At first, Hunt thought the woman was trying to coerce her into a scam, but soon realized she needed help.

“I went back outside and brought her a water and a cold towel because she was so shaken up,” Hunt said. “It was honestly pretty traumatizing seeing that.”

Hunt and her husband were able to get in contact with the woman’s family and bring her to safety. Hunt said she’s just happy she was able to help that night.

“If she didn’t run to our door that night and she just kept trying to run, or was afraid that someone wouldn’t answer, who knows what would have happened to her,” Hunt said.

The woman said she was going to file a police report on the incident, but we have yet to hear back from Phoenix Police.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires

Latest News

FILE - Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge,...
Congressional watchdog says border wall construction harmed cultural, natural resources
A stranger helped a woman being followed by a truck in Phoenix.
Strangers help Phoenix woman being chased by truck
Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
The body of 37-year-old Erika Gerardo was found behind a Big Lots store in west Phoenix Monday...
Reward offered after woman stabbed to death behind west Phoenix department store