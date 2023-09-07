Phoenix woman accused of dumping blind dog near I-10 in Cochise County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) — A Phoenix woman has been arrested after allegedly dumping her elderly, vision-impaired dog on the side of the road near Interstate 10 in Cochise County last month.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the small dog was found walking down the exit ramp in the area of I-10 and Skyline Road in Benson on Aug. 26. CCSO Sheriff Mark Dannels and his wife, Nikie, picked up the shaken dog and brought it to safety.

A county animal control officer picked up the dog and determined the dog was chipped with the last registered owner out of Maricopa County. The sheriff’s office says animal control made numerous calls and left several messages for the owner, 62-year-old Karen Black, but received no response.

On Sept. 6, Sheriff Dannels and Community Outreach Supervisor Sgt. Ray McNeely attended a Phoenix community event and followed up on the investigation to locate the dog’s owner. CCSO says Black was found at her home in central Phoenix.

Investigators say Black’s initial story was misleading when she told deputies she never was in Cochise County. The sheriff’s office says she finally admitted to leaving the dog alongside I-10 and ignored animal control’s attempts to contact her.

The sheriff’s office says Black is now facing a charge of cruelty to animals and is due in court later this month in Cochise County. The dog is being held at a shelter in Cochise County until the case is resolved.

