Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

One person hurt after crash involving semi-truck, horse trailer in Peoria

The collision happened near 83rd and Northern avenues around 6 a.m.
The collision happened near 83rd and Northern avenues around 6 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is hurt after a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup truck hauling horses in Peoria on Thursday morning. Peoria police say the collision happened near 83rd and Northern avenues around 6 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are determining if speed or impairment were factors. Police confirmed there were horses in the trailer, but none were hurt.

Northern Avenue is closed in both directions between 83rd Avenue and 75th Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires

Latest News

Bicyclists often frequent Dreamy Draw’s trails, but they’ll now have their own space to bike.
Dreamy Draw recreation site reopens with new, improved features in central Phoenix
There were plenty of wacky flavors customers could choose from, including The Homer, Bacon...
Voodoo Doughnut celebrates grand opening with first Arizona location
There were plenty of wacky flavors customers could choose from, including The Homer, Bacon...
Voodoo Doughnuts bringing delicious flavors to Tempe
Dreamy Draw along State Route 51 in central Phoenix will feature new, improved multi-use trails...
Dreamy Draw recreation site reopens in central Phoenix
The famous Portland-based doughnut chain now has 19 stores nationwide.
Voodoo Doughnut opens first Arizona location