One person hurt after crash involving semi-truck, horse trailer in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is hurt after a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup truck hauling horses in Peoria on Thursday morning. Peoria police say the collision happened near 83rd and Northern avenues around 6 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are determining if speed or impairment were factors. Police confirmed there were horses in the trailer, but none were hurt.

Northern Avenue is closed in both directions between 83rd Avenue and 75th Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

