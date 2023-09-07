Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Missing Casa Grande girl found safe, family says

It’s unclear where or how Karleigh was found.
It’s unclear where or how Karleigh was found.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Casa Grande girl missing for nearly a week has been located. Family members said 14-year-old Karleigh Cardenas was found safe in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Arizona’s Family previously spoke to Karleigh’s parents, Joelle and Shaun. They say she ran away from their home in Casa Grande with a boy she met online. The teen boy returned home, but Karleigh did not. She was last seen at a Popeyes and The Fringe Apartment Complex near 59th and Northern avenues.

Family members are looking for a teen girl after she ran away with a boy from Casa Grande but he returned while she's still missing.

It’s unclear where exactly or how Karleigh was found. Arizona’s Family has reached out to Casa Grande police for more information.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires

Latest News

Owner Casey Hohman watched as Scottsdale quickly became a favorite destination for bachelorettes.
Scottsdale Bachelorette and Pink Boat Tours offering unforgettable experiences
The "SAVE" plan is supposed to help save debtors on their monthly payments but it's not the...
Here's what you need to know as student loans restart
Bicyclists often frequent Dreamy Draw’s trails, but they’ll now have their own space to bike.
Dreamy Draw recreation site reopens with new, improved features in central Phoenix
There were plenty of wacky flavors customers could choose from, including The Homer, Bacon...
Voodoo Doughnut celebrates grand opening with first Arizona location