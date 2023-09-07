Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa County attorney says retail theft cases won’t be handled lightly

Rachel Mitchell says she doesn't want to see Phoenix become like Los Angeles with retail thefts...
Rachel Mitchell says she doesn't want to see Phoenix become like Los Angeles with retail thefts going unprosecuted.(Pool)
By Holly Bock
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:09 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is making her message very clear that stealing from retail stores in Arizona will not be tolerated. Her comments come after a man tried stealing more than $150,000 worth of items last Friday at a mom and pop shop in Old Town Scottsdale. The man accused of trying to steal is Troy Bell. He was initially booked for shoplifting and assault charges. But the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office feels it’s appropriate to file more serious charges. Bell could now face time in prison. “This is not the state you want to be in to mimic the behavior you are seeing on the news and other parts of the country such as Los Angeles,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says people need to understand retail theft is something that will not be handled lightly. “I do not want to see Maricopa County or Phoenix or other surrounding areas turn into the hellscape that is Los Angeles,” Mitchell said.

You may have seen the video of 53-year-old Bell being taken down by bystanders after trying to steal $150,000 worth of items from Marina Jewelers in Old Town Scottsdale Friday morning. “I started screaming and shouting to everyone outside, to all my neighbors, saying, ‘Please stop him! He’s a thief,’” the shop owner said.

She was initially disappointed, but her faith was quickly restored. “The most beautiful story here is everybody united. People who knew us or didn’t know us, they were there for us and came to our rescue and our help and they brought every piece back,” she said.

The crime was a big topic of conversation for Mitchell. Bell was originally booked on shoplifting charges but Mitchell says because of the amount he tried to take, he is now being charged with Class 2 felony theft. This means mandatory prison time. “Again, this is not the state and certainly not the county you want to be in to commit these types of offenses,” she said.

Last July, Mitchell created a team to tackle retail theft. Prosecutors work with local business owners to ensure successful prosecution of these crimes. Mitchell previously said the Los Angeles District Attorney will not prosecute retail theft below $1,000 but Wednesday reiterated she will not do the same. “I just want to make it very clear in Arizona that has not been done,” she said.

Bell is also being charged with two counts of criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor assault charges. It is still not clear why Bell targeted that specific mom and pop shop.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix

Latest News

It took months for police to identify a man's body that was found burning in downtown Phoenix...
Family wants answers after man's body found burned in downtown Phoenix
No injuries were reported.
Pilot lands small plane on Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City
Ryan’s body was found burned so badly, that investigators couldn’t identify him.
Family of man found burned in downtown Phoenix last year hope for answers, closure
Restrictions in place are being eased on the Colorado River starting next year.
Colorado River water restrictions will ease in 2024