Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix

The driver crashed into a garage.
The driver crashed into a garage.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was hit by a car that ended up crashing into several other vehicles and a home on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 37th and Aire Libre avenues, just south of Bell, around 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man seriously injured who needed to be rushed to the hospital. At least two other vehicles and a home were involved in the wreck. Detectives say the driver and any passengers in the car ran off before authorities arrived.

Investigators are now working to learn a description of the suspect and any possible passengers. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires

Latest News

.
Record heat expected this weekend in Arizona
Lettuce with orange, slimy decolorization is among the gross violations Maricopa County health...
Phoenix butchery & market tops this week's Dirty Dining list
Rachel Mitchell says she doesn't want to see Phoenix become like Los Angeles, with retail...
Smash-and-grab crimes will face tougher prosecutions, vows Maricopa County Attorney
The Phoenix City Council approved an ordinance on Wednesday on backyard houses or casitas but...
Phoenix passes measure allowing backyard homes