Man seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was hit by a car that ended up crashing into several other vehicles and a home on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 37th and Aire Libre avenues, just south of Bell, around 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man seriously injured who needed to be rushed to the hospital. At least two other vehicles and a home were involved in the wreck. Detectives say the driver and any passengers in the car ran off before authorities arrived.

Investigators are now working to learn a description of the suspect and any possible passengers. No other information has been released.

