Longtime Phoenix Zoo howler monkey, Olivia, dies at 26

She had many nicknames given to her by staff, including Liver, Goose, Tater Tot, Potato and Doodle.(Phoenix Zoo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Zoo is mourning the loss of a beloved animal. Officials say the zoo’s female black howler monkey, Olivia, died due to health and age-related issues. She was 26 years old.

Olivia was a favorite among staff and guests and has been apart of the Phoenix Zoo family since 1997. She lived with male howlers, Russell and Bilbo, before moving to her new home. Officials say later on, she had a baby named Mijo, who was born in 2000. However, Olivia outlived her son. The life expectancy for howlers is nearly 18 years.

She had many nicknames given to her by staff, including Liver, Goose, Tater Tot, Potato and Doodle. She loved people-watching from her habitant and eating natal plums and banana leaves. “Her keepers are crushed to say goodbye, but love that she was adored by so many,” the zoo posted on Twitter.

