Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman to headline opening night at 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest

Tickets for the opening night show go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Organizers for the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest have just announced country sensations Hardy and Bailey Zimmerman will headline opening night for the 2024 show.

The concert series will kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and run through Feb. 10 as part of the WM Phoenix Open. Hip-hop recording artist mike. will open the show for the two country stars, promoters said.

“The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest is coming in hot right out of the gate with two extremely talented, high-energy artists,” said WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman George Thimsen. “This might be the most excited we’ve ever been for an opening night, we can’t wait to watch them kick things off Wednesday under the lights.”

Hardy is a three-time CMA Triple Play award recipient and Zimmerman had the biggest streaming country debut of all time with his release of “Religiously. The Album.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. General admission starts at $90. The Coors Light Birds Nest is located directly from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance. Headline acts will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. All shows are 21+. For more information, click/tap here.

