Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gunmen kick in door of home, kidnap couple in front of their 5 kids, police say

A couple was taken at gunpoint from their Texas home; the kidnappers left the couple's five kids behind. (Source: KSAT)
By Katrina Webber, KSAT
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - Police say a couple was taken at gunpoint from their house while their five children were inside.

San Antonio police were called to a neighborhood in the southwest part of town just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said two men with guns showed up uninvited at a family’s home.

“The suspects kicked down the door, entered the home, took the two adults, and fled the scene,” San Antonio Police Department Officer Ricardo Guzman said.

Police described the couple as a man and a woman in their late 30s. Officers said they were taken against their will and are calling the situation a kidnapping.

A motive wasn’t immediately clear, but the kidnappers left behind the couple’s five children inside the home.

“We located five juveniles inside the house. No injuries were reported, and they were unharmed,” Guzman said.

Officers roped off portions of the neighborhood after arriving at the scene but said a lot of questions remain.

According to police, they don’t have a lot of information as of Wednesday night.

Investigators said they are counting on surveillance videos from the neighborhood to help answer some of the ongoing questions.

The police department has questioned several people, including the couple’s children who are all reported to be under the age of 17.

Police said their hope is to find the parents and bring them back home safely.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix

Latest News

A missing kayaker's body was found at Lake Mary in Coconino County and deputies say the...
Missing kayaker found dead at Lake Mary in Coconino County
FILE- Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Pletcher talks outside the federal courthouse, about the...
Felony convictions vacated for 4 Navy officers in sprawling ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal
Phoenix Sky Harbor airport workers gathered Wednesday to announce they were filing a complaint...
Phoenix airport workers file complaint over heat-related safety
It's part of a "rising tide" of evictions since the pandemic ended, officials said.
August had the third-highest number of eviction cases ever in Maricopa County