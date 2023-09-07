Your Life
Goodyear girl to be featured on Times Square jumbotron in New York City

Ava Demario will be on the Times Square jumbotron to raise awareness about those living with Down Syndrome. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- What if you had your picture on one of the most famous landmarks in the world? That dream is coming true for one Arizona girl! Ava Demario was chosen as one of 500 people to be featured on the Times Square jumbotron in New York City to raise awareness about those living with Down Syndrome.

Ava is 11 years old and loves the beach, dancing, singing, pizza and all things Barbie! This will be Ava’s second appearance on the jumbotron, but the last time was during the pandemic. “It’s important to help new families navigate those who have the new diagnosis of Down Syndrome. Let them know that there are resources out there. At first, it might seem scary but our kids are more alike than different‚” said Christie Creasy, Ava’s mom.

