Goodyear girl to be featured on Times Square jumbotron in New York City

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- What if you had your picture on one of the most famous landmarks in the world? That dream is coming true for one Arizona girl! Ava Demario was chosen as one of 500 people to be featured on the Times Square jumbotron in New York City to raise awareness about those living with Down Syndrome.

Ava is 11 years old and loves the beach, dancing, singing, pizza and all things Barbie! This will be Ava’s second appearance on the jumbotron, but the last time was during the pandemic. “It’s important to help new families navigate those who have the new diagnosis of Down Syndrome. Let them know that there are resources out there. At first, it might seem scary but our kids are more alike than different‚” said Christie Creasy, Ava’s mom.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.