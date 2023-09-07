Your Life
First Alert issued for Saturday, Sunday; record heat on the way to Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Thursday, 9/7/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -After a mild morning in the 70s, look for a warm afternoon ahead with a high of 109 degrees. Expect sunshine and light winds mostly, with afternoon breezes near 10 to 15 miles per hour.

High pressure currently over New Mexico is forecast to strengthen and push west toward Arizona over the next few days. This will bring dry air into the state from the southwest, which keeps storm chances near zero across most of the state through Saturday. The ridge will also bump our temperatures up into record territory.

Look for highs near 113-114 both Saturday and Sunday in the Valley. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10am Saturday until 8pm Sunday. Both are First Alert weather days.

Early next week, we should see a return of monsoon moisture to the state with a slight boost thanks to moisture from Hurricane Jova. Storm chances will be best in the higher elevations with just a slight chance for Valley rain by Tuesday. Temperatures will start to come back down to near normal, which is about 103 degrees by the middle of next week.

