Family of man found burned in downtown Phoenix last year hope for answers, closure

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a man whose body was found on fire last year is hoping to get answers and an arrest. On the afternoon of Dec. 1, 2022, officers noticed smoke, which led them to a small fire near Ninth Avenue and Buchanan Street, which is south of Jefferson Street. Once the fire was extinguished, police found a body. Due to the severity of the burns, investigators could not identify him, but his death was ruled a homicide.

In January, police released a sketch of the then-unidentified man. Obee Ryan’s identity was confirmed eight months later. “But the picture didn’t look like him, so I didn’t pay attention to it. But when I read the news release and his name came up, it was simply unbelievable,” said Onye Bahati, who is mourning the death of her 45-year-old nephew. The family just learned about the death two weeks ago. “It’s unbearable at times,” said Bahati.

Since then, they’ve been focusing on all of the memories they shared with him. “He was always an uplifting and happy person, like he actually truly enjoyed being around family,” said Ryan’s cousin Charmaine Ross.

They acknowledged he was a drug user and said it probably was a big factor in what happened to him. However, they still find it hard to believe someone did something this gruesome to him. Ryan’s body was found burned so badly, that investigators couldn’t identify him. “It’s incomprehensible for one thing. Especially knowing it was this time of day, broad daylight. To not only hear what happened to him, but how it happened is like, that’s the most inhumane thing you could do to someone,” Bahati said.

Ryan had been living with his aunt, but left last July to be closer to his mom. “It wasn’t unusual for him to just disappear sometimes for a couple of months and maybe pop back up again. We really didn’t think something tragic had happened to him,” Bahati said.

The family is going on nine months without answers. “Whoever did this is capable of doing more so we need to put a stop to it,” said Ross. Ryan’s homicide remains an open investigation. “We don’t want anybody else’s family to ever experience and go through the trauma we’re feeling in our heart,” said Bahati. Anyone with information can call Phoenix police directly, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

