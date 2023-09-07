Dreamy Draw recreation site reopens with new, improved features in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular Valley recreation area is reopening just in time for fall! Dreamy Draw along State Route 51 in central Phoenix will feature new, improved multi-use trails and fantastic desert views!

Dreamy Draw’s name dates back to the early 20th century when miners would take long walks home from work. They initially looked for copper but instead found cinnabar, a mineral used to extract mercury. However, the neurotoxins left miners in a “dreamy” state.

District 3 Councilwoman Debra Stark was among many in attendance for the grand reopening. “It’s very exciting. I sure didn’t expect this turnout! The parking lot was overflowing; so many happy people. I’m just happy to be here myself,” she said.

Bicyclists often frequent Dreamy Draw’s trails, but they’ll now have their own space to bike. “We have separated the trails so the bicyclists can enjoy their trails and the hikers can enjoy theirs. I saw a group of maybe 20 bicyclists; everyone had a smile on their face. I know we did something right,” Stark said.

The Dreamy Draw Recreation Area is just north of Piestewa Peak in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve.

