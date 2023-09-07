Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Dreamy Draw recreation site reopens with new, improved features in central Phoenix

Dreamy Draw along State Route 51 in central Phoenix will feature new, improved multi-use trails and fantastic desert views!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular Valley recreation area is reopening just in time for fall! Dreamy Draw along State Route 51 in central Phoenix will feature new, improved multi-use trails and fantastic desert views!

Dreamy Draw’s name dates back to the early 20th century when miners would take long walks home from work. They initially looked for copper but instead found cinnabar, a mineral used to extract mercury. However, the neurotoxins left miners in a “dreamy” state.

District 3 Councilwoman Debra Stark was among many in attendance for the grand reopening. “It’s very exciting. I sure didn’t expect this turnout! The parking lot was overflowing; so many happy people. I’m just happy to be here myself,” she said.

Bicyclists often frequent Dreamy Draw’s trails, but they’ll now have their own space to bike. “We have separated the trails so the bicyclists can enjoy their trails and the hikers can enjoy theirs. I saw a group of maybe 20 bicyclists; everyone had a smile on their face. I know we did something right,” Stark said.

The Dreamy Draw Recreation Area is just north of Piestewa Peak in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires

Latest News

There were plenty of wacky flavors customers could choose from, including The Homer, Bacon...
Voodoo Doughnut celebrates grand opening with first Arizona location
There were plenty of wacky flavors customers could choose from, including The Homer, Bacon...
Voodoo Doughnuts bringing delicious flavors to Tempe
Dreamy Draw along State Route 51 in central Phoenix will feature new, improved multi-use trails...
Dreamy Draw recreation site reopens in central Phoenix
The famous Portland-based doughnut chain now has 19 stores nationwide.
Voodoo Doughnut opens first Arizona location