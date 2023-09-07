Disgusting violations found at these 5 Valley restaurants this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Phoenix-area restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 6, 2023:
Asiana Market
1135 S Dobson Road | Mesa
3 violations
- Hand sink blocked by screwdriver and styrofoam trays
- Ready-to-eat food stored below raw beef
- Multiple chemical spray bottles not labeled
Renaissance Phoenix Downtown
100 N 1st Street | Phoenix
3 violations
- Cheese and brisket kept past the discard date
- Fruit and breakfast meats not kept cold enough
- Cooked sausage not kept hot enough
Skip and Jan’s Sports Bar
1520 W Warner Road | Gilbert
3 violations
- No paper towels and hand wash sink
- Lettuce with orange, slimy discolorization
- The refrigerator is not cold enough
DeFalco’s Italian Grocery and Deli
2334 N Scottsdale Road | Scottsdale
3 violations
- An opened package of bacon stored over deli meats
- Cooked meatballs not cooling properly
- Egg salad and chicken salad were not kept at the proper temperature
Super Carniceria La Hereford #2
8931 N 7th Street | Phoenix
4 violations
- Container of raw beef stored over salsa and eggs
- Cheese and ham out of temperature
- Plastic cups submerged in sour cream
- Food debris and grease throughout the establishment
The Dean’s List
Establishments with perfect health inspection scores
First Watch
3780 W Happy Valley Road | Glendale
Aunt Chilada
7330 N Dreamy Draw | Phoenix
Burger King
5859 E McKellips Road | Mesa
Buckeye Elementary School
211 S 7th Street | Buckeye
Starbucks
29815 N Tatum Blvd | Cave Creek
Ristorante Giuseppe
13610 N Scottsdale Road | Scottsdale
