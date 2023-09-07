Disgusting violations found at these 5 Valley restaurants this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Phoenix-area restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 6, 2023:

Asiana Market

1135 S Dobson Road | Mesa

3 violations

Hand sink blocked by screwdriver and styrofoam trays

Ready-to-eat food stored below raw beef

Multiple chemical spray bottles not labeled

Renaissance Phoenix Downtown

100 N 1st Street | Phoenix

3 violations

Cheese and brisket kept past the discard date

Fruit and breakfast meats not kept cold enough

Cooked sausage not kept hot enough

Skip and Jan’s Sports Bar

1520 W Warner Road | Gilbert

3 violations

No paper towels and hand wash sink

Lettuce with orange, slimy discolorization

The refrigerator is not cold enough

DeFalco’s Italian Grocery and Deli

2334 N Scottsdale Road | Scottsdale

3 violations

An opened package of bacon stored over deli meats

Cooked meatballs not cooling properly

Egg salad and chicken salad were not kept at the proper temperature

Super Carniceria La Hereford #2

8931 N 7th Street | Phoenix

4 violations

Container of raw beef stored over salsa and eggs

Cheese and ham out of temperature

Plastic cups submerged in sour cream

Food debris and grease throughout the establishment

The Dean’s List

Establishments with perfect health inspection scores

First Watch

3780 W Happy Valley Road | Glendale

Aunt Chilada

7330 N Dreamy Draw | Phoenix

Burger King

5859 E McKellips Road | Mesa

Buckeye Elementary School

211 S 7th Street | Buckeye

Starbucks

29815 N Tatum Blvd | Cave Creek

Ristorante Giuseppe

13610 N Scottsdale Road | Scottsdale

