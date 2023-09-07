Disgusting violations found at these 5 Valley restaurants this week

Lettuce with orange, slimy decolorization among this week's violation.
Lettuce with orange, slimy decolorization among this week's violation.(Storyblocks)
By Jason Barry
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Phoenix-area restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 6, 2023:

Asiana Market

1135 S Dobson Road | Mesa

3 violations

  • Hand sink blocked by screwdriver and styrofoam trays
  • Ready-to-eat food stored below raw beef
  • Multiple chemical spray bottles not labeled

Renaissance Phoenix Downtown

100 N 1st Street | Phoenix

3 violations

  • Cheese and brisket kept past the discard date
  • Fruit and breakfast meats not kept cold enough
  • Cooked sausage not kept hot enough

Skip and Jan’s Sports Bar

1520 W Warner Road | Gilbert

3 violations

  • No paper towels and hand wash sink
  • Lettuce with orange, slimy discolorization
  • The refrigerator is not cold enough

DeFalco’s Italian Grocery and Deli

2334 N Scottsdale Road | Scottsdale

3 violations

  • An opened package of bacon stored over deli meats
  • Cooked meatballs not cooling properly
  • Egg salad and chicken salad were not kept at the proper temperature

Super Carniceria La Hereford #2

8931 N 7th Street | Phoenix

4 violations

  • Container of raw beef stored over salsa and eggs
  • Cheese and ham out of temperature
  • Plastic cups submerged in sour cream
  • Food debris and grease throughout the establishment

The Dean’s List

Establishments with perfect health inspection scores

First Watch

3780 W Happy Valley Road | Glendale

Aunt Chilada

7330 N Dreamy Draw | Phoenix

Burger King

5859 E McKellips Road | Mesa

Buckeye Elementary School

211 S 7th Street | Buckeye

Starbucks

29815 N Tatum Blvd | Cave Creek

Ristorante Giuseppe

13610 N Scottsdale Road | Scottsdale

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona's Family Investigates

More Arizona school districts want student resource officers on campus but some are having...

Why some Arizona school districts can't fill SRO positions

Updated: moments ago
|
More Arizona school districts want student resource officers on campus but some are having trouble hiring them.

Investigation

The presence of officers on campus was once controversial in many districts, but with the...

Why some Arizona school districts are having trouble filling full-time campus police officer jobs

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Amy Cutler
In May, the Arizona Department of Education approved a $100 million to increase the number of School Resource Officers (SROs) from 190 to 301.

Arizona's Family Investigates

The presence of officers on campus was once controversial in many districts, but with the...

some Phoenix-area school districts are having trouble filling full-time campus police officer jobs

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The presence of officers on campus was once controversial in many districts, but with the number of school shootings rising across the country, there is growing support for their return.

Investigation

The state pays for Track-Kit and offers it free to law enforcement agencies across Arizona.

Despite sexual assault backlog, Phoenix police not using statewide tracking program

Updated: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:54 PM MST
|
By Amy Cutler
Phoenix police explain why they don't use the statewide system.

Latest News

Arizona's Family Investigates

The Phoenix Police Department is the only law enforcement agency not using a statewide tracking...

Phoenix police isn't using tracking system for sex assault kits

Updated: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST
|
The Phoenix Police Department is the only law enforcement agency not using a statewide tracking system for sexual assault kits but it has an explanation.

Dirty Dining

Parrish’s American Grill and Tres Amigos both had four violations.

Cook touching face, no date mark on milk found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Updated: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:45 AM MST
|
By Jason Barry
A family-owned restaurant and a takeout place, both in Mesa, were among those hit with violations.

Dirty Dining

Popular spots in Mesa and Scottsdale didn't have clean kitchens so they were hit with...

Restaurants in Mesa, Scottsdale make this week's Dirty Dining list

Updated: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM MST
|
Popular spots in Mesa and Scottsdale didn't have clean kitchens so they were hit with violations during this week's Dirty Dining report.

Investigation

DPS performed the PIT maneuver right before Talking Stick Way.

‘Not justified in any way’: Expert questions DPS use of a PIT maneuver on busy Loop 101

Updated: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:34 PM MST
|
By Morgan Loew and Cody Lillich
“I can’t envision a set of circumstances that would say it would be OK to use that PIT maneuver where you’re on this crowded highway."

Arizona's Family Investigates

A research professor at Suffolk Law School says DPS had no reason to do a PIT maneuver on a...

Expert says DPS shouldn't have used PIT maneuver on freeway near Scottsdale

Updated: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:34 PM MST
|
A research professor at Suffolk Law School says DPS had no reason to do a PIT maneuver on a busy freeway while chasing a suspect.

Investigation

Critics say these foreign farm operations are draining one of Arizona’s scarce resources.

Rep. Gallego introduces bill to rein in foreign farms

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM MST
|
By Morgan Loew
Critics say the water-intensive crop has no place in the arid desert.