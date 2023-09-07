Your Life
August had the third-highest number of eviction cases ever in Maricopa County

It's part of a "rising tide" of evictions since the pandemic ended, officials said.
It's part of a "rising tide" of evictions since the pandemic ended, officials said.
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When it comes to eviction notices, August was one of the history books for Maricopa County. New numbers show the county had its third-highest number of eviction cases ever last month, with 7,693 new cases filed. Landlords filed more eviction complaints in August 2005, with 7,902 and in September 2005 at 7,699. “The Justice Courts still do not view the increased filings as the ‘tsunami’ which so many perilously predicted during the pandemic, but it is a tide that has been rising for the last two years,” said Scott Davis with the Maricopa County Justice Courts.

Davis says not every eviction case will end with somebody getting kicked out of their home but said tenants need to be aware of the rising trend. Also, renters shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help. “You should never wait to apply for rental assistance. As soon as you think you might be falling behind in the rent, ask for help. Tell the landlord right away. The eviction process moves very fast, so if a tenant waits to apply until they get served with an eviction, they will probably not receive the money in time to save their housing,” said Anna Huberman, Presiding Justice of the Peace for Maricopa County. For more information, click/tap here.

