Arizona state superintendent Horne sues Gov. Hobbs, AG Mayes over dual language program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona state superintendent Tom Horne has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Katie Hobbs and state Attorney General Kris Mayes, stating that an education program that teaches some English-learning students partially in Spanish or another language goes against a 20-year-old voter-passed proposition.

In 2000, Prop 203 was passed by 63% of voters, which says, “All children in Arizona public schools should be taught English by being taught in English, and all children shall be placed in English language classrooms.” However, exceptions can be made with a parental waiver if testing shows they know the necessary amount of English, the child is 10 years or older, or the child has special needs. Horne was the Superintendent of Public Instruction when the legislation was passed.

In 2010, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded that the state was violating students’ civil rights by denying non-Natives access to equal education. In July, Mayes issued a legal opinion against Horne, siding with the board of education in part “because the Dual Language Model is a Board-approved SEI [Structured English Immersion] model, no waiver is required for schools that utilize the Dual Language Model to serve.” That opinion came as Horne faced public backlash for threatening to withhold some funding from schools that use the program.

Horne says the intent is to ensure learners are taught English as quickly and efficiently as possible. Horne said in a statement about the lawsuit that being taught half a day in another language “would stunt their ability to master English.”

The lawsuit names Hobbs and Mayes because Horne says the court of appeals has ruled that it’s up to the governor and attorney general to ensure laws are followed constitutionally by the state board of education.

“A law passed by the legislature in 2019 has been interpreted by some as authorizing dual language instruction,” Horne said. “This is incorrect because the voter-protection law is part of the Arizona Constitution, and any change to a voter-protected initiative must further the purpose of what voters intended. Dual language instruction is the opposite of the initiative’s purpose.”

Arizona’s Family reported in June that dual language supporters fiercely defended the program at a contentious meeting with the Arizona State Board of Education. One advocacy group, Stand For Children, called Horne “corrupt,” saying that he had been “coordinating with special interest groups.”

The lawsuit also names the Creighton Elementary School District, which the state Department of Education claims has only 5% of ELL students becoming proficient. “This contrasts with some districts referred to in the complaint that have structured English immersion, and who’s [sic] rates range from 23.87% to 33.03%,” the department said. Many other school districts also currently have students enrolled in 50-50 learning programs.

