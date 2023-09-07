Arizona dispensaries welcome potential federal reclassification of marijuana

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Big changes could be coming to the regulated marijuana industry. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that the Drug Enforcement Administration reclassify cannabis. The Arizona Dispensaries Association says this change would mean dispensaries in the state could save hundreds of millions of dollars.

Lauren Niehaus, a board member with ADA and the executive director of government relations for Trulieve Cannabis, said dispensaries file their taxes, but are not treated like any other business. “The biggest impact for Arizona businesses, and any cannabis business across the country, is undoubtedly the 280-E restriction,” said Niehaus.

Under the tax code, dispensaries are forbidden from deducting business expenses due to cannabis being a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substance Act Schedule list. Marijuana is currently in the same category as heroin, LSD and ecstasy. They’re considered to have a high potential for abuse and no currently accepted medical use.

However, the HHS is now recommending the DEA to bring marijuana down to Schedule III. If the change is made, cannabis would be in the same level as ketamine and anabolic steroids, which are considered to have less potential for abuse. “I would call it the single, biggest catalyst for cannabis reform that we have seen to date,” said Niehaus.

If the DEA goes forward with the reclassification, dispensaries will no longer have tax limitations. “If we’re not paying the excess taxes, we can build infrastructure. We can work on employment. We can really create an even more robust industry in Arizona because operators will have the financial resources to do so,” said Niehaus.

Marijuana would still remain an illegal substance on the federal level, but it’s potentially a big win for the regulated marijuana industry in Arizona. “This is the most meaningful action to address that state’s legal businesses that we’ve seen to date, and we’re looking forward to building on this momentum,” said Niehaus.

It’s unknown when the DEA will make a decision, but Niehaus said since the Biden Administration supports the rescheduling of weed, an answer could line up with the election year.

There are anti-legalization groups. Smart Approaches to Marijuana president Kevin Sabet, a former Obama administration drug policy official, said the HHS recommendation “flies in the face of science, reeks of politics” and gives a regrettable nod to an industry “desperately looking for legitimacy.”

Minority Cannabis Business Association president Kaliko Castille said rescheduling just “re-brands prohibition,” rather than giving an all-clear to state licensees and putting a definitive close to decades of arrests that disproportionately pulled in people of color. “Schedule III is going to leave it in this kind of amorphous, mucky middle where people are not going to understand the danger of it still being federally illegal,” he said.

