Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash west of Saguaro Lake, deputies say

SAGUARO LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — New details on the deadly head-on crash on Bush Highway, west of Saguaro Lake, have been released.

On Friday, Sept. 1, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. to an area close to Sheep’s Crossing Recreation Site, about eight miles southeast of Fort McDowell. Investigators say 19-year-old Tia Ledsworth was driving east on North Bush Highway when she crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic. Ledsworth reportedly crashed into a vehicle going west, driven by 18-year-old Jacob Long.

Deputies arrived and found the two vehicles, with one of them on fire. Ledsworth and Long died at the scene. In Ledsworth’s car was a 20-year-old passenger, and in Long’s vehicle was a 19-year-old passenger. Both passengers are still hospitalized with serious injuries but are in stable condition.

The spokesperson didn’t say if Ledsworth’s or Long’s vehicle caught on fire. The fiery crash is still under investigation.

Chris Bebout, a retired firefighter driving on the highway, and his girlfriend were able to avoid the crash, but they got out to save those trapped inside the vehicles. Bebout used a hammer to break open the windows. “As soon as he pulled that first guy out of the fire car, it just woosh went up in flames,” said Samantha Trenou, Bebout’s girlfriend. “He’s trying to calm me down, while he’s trying to put out this fire, while he’s trying to help these people. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it. I hope I never see anything like it again.”

“Within 30 seconds, there was an explosion, and you look back, and it was just sparks everywhere. Complete darkness, and then we turned around, and the one vehicle was starting to catch fire,” Bebout said. “I wish I could have got everyone out.”

He used a towel to try to put out flames to save lives, and the two passengers survived.

