Woman arrested for possible DUI; crashes into Phoenix home with children in the car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been arrested for possible DUI after allegedly crashing into a home Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers responded around 9 p.m. to a home near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road. When they arrived, police found an impaired driver had crashed her car into a home. The woman’s two young children were also still inside the car. Those children were taken to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries, but are expected to be okay. Authorities say those inside the home weren’t injured.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, has been booked for aggravated DUI. An investigation is now underway.

