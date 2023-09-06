Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman arrested for possible DUI; crashes into Phoenix home with children in the car

Video from the scene showed a home boarded up.
Video from the scene showed a home boarded up.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been arrested for possible DUI after allegedly crashing into a home Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers responded around 9 p.m. to a home near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road. When they arrived, police found an impaired driver had crashed her car into a home. The woman’s two young children were also still inside the car. Those children were taken to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries, but are expected to be okay. Authorities say those inside the home weren’t injured.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, has been booked for aggravated DUI. An investigation is now underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix

Latest News

The Arizona Cardinals host a blood drive at State Farm Stadium in partnership with the American...
Arizona Cardinals host blood drive in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium
File photo of Goodyear police patrol vehicle.
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
The FBI released photos of the 47-year-old "John Doe" as part of their ongoing sexual...
FBI searching for person of interest in nationwide child sex assault investigation
The Cardinals teamed up with the American Red Cross and held a blood drive at State Farm...
Arizona Cardinals host blood drive with American Red Cross
Owner Casey Hohman watched as Scottsdale quickly became a favorite destination for bachelorettes.
Scottsdale Bachelorette and Pink Boat Tours offering unforgettable experiences