Wisconsin uncle cycles on a 9,000-mile trek to raise awareness for childhood cancer

He’s cycling through Arizona Wednesday
So far he's biked over 9,000 miles to bring awareness and raise money to fight a rare form of childhood cancer that took his grandniece's life.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and one man is riding his bike across the country three consecutive times to raise awareness and money for research. Right now, Peter Halper is passing through Arizona and has pledged to hit 9,000 miles with goals to raise $3 million dollars. Halper’s motivation is forever 3-year-old Emery Smith, his grandniece who died in 2017 from stage 4 neuroblastoma.

It’s a rare cancer that affects 800 kids a year, and there is only a 40-50% survival rate. Her story started Emery’s Memory Foundation Thunder Ride. Halper, who is from Wisconsin, started his three-month bike ride from Oregon in July. His grueling route zig-zags three times across the country.

“My fuel is the parents, the moms and dads. They tell me to keep going — what you’re doing matters. It’s a conversation that keeps going,” Halper said.

For more information, you can go to emerysthhunderride.com or text Emery at 53555.

