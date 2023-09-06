What defense teams are alleging in appeals for Lori Vallow and Alex Murdaugh

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bombshell day in the true crime world, appeals were filed in two high-profile murder convictions: Lori Vallow and Alex Murdaugh. Vallow is awaiting extradition to Arizona from Idaho after being convicted of killing her two children, and in South Carolina, Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and son.

Both defense teams are raising questions about the convictions and making some serious accusations. “It’s just throwing sh** against the wall and seeing what’ll stick,” said Phoenix criminal defense attorney Jason Lamm.

Lamm reviewed and broke down both developments on Tuesday that could impact the outcome of two of the most high-profile murder cases in the country.

Lori Vallow was convicted of killing her two kids, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and sentenced to life in prison without parole. She’s now awaiting extradition to Arizona to face more conspiracy murder charges.

According to the notice of appeal, her attorneys are bringing up several issues, including her mental competency, speedy trial rights, and evidence. “The issues that she raises are certainly viable; however, appellate courts in Arizona, in Idaho, they give great deference to the trial court,” said Lamm. Because of that, Lamm said her attorneys must show the judge got it wrong during the trial. “What that really means for Lori Vallow is a really uphill battle on appeal,” said Lamm.

And that may be a similar feat for South Carolina’s Alex Murdaugh, the former personal injury attorney convicted of killing his wife and one of his sons. But his appeal comes with even more salacious allegations from his defense team.

Murdaugh’s team is demanding a new trial, claiming the county clerk of court tampered with the jury by advising them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence and pressuring them into a quick verdict. “They’re going so far as to ask for a criminal investigation against the court clerk for jury tampering,” said Lamm. “Particularly focusing on jurors who were leaning to acquittal.”

The motion cites at least three sworn affidavits, including one from a juror and another from a dismissed juror. “It would be an absolute travesty of justice and a mockery of the judicial system if in fact, the clerk did it. It is an absolute outside chance that something like this occurred,” said Lamm.

Lamm said based on the motion, Murdaugh’s attorneys feel they have enough to bring it to the court’s attention, but they’ll have a lot they’d need to prove beyond the flashy headline. “Whether or not that carries their burden of proof to the trial court or appellate court to show there was some harm or prejudice to Alex Murdaugh’s rights? That’s a whole other story,” said Lamm.

The South Carolina attorney general said they would review the motion Murdaugh’s defense team made and respond through the legal process at the appropriate time.

As for Lori Vallow, we don’t know if her appellate case could be delayed because, as of now, Arizona plans to extradite her here to face murder conspiracy charges in the death of her 4th husband, Charles Vallow, and attempted murder of her niece’s ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux.

