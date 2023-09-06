Update: Mesa homeowner receives new $8,000 septic line

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Rebecca Quinn says that because of On Your Side, she doesn’t have to pay the $8,000 bill to dig up and replace her septic line. “I love On Your Side. I highly recommend On Your Side to anyone who feels they’re stuck,” Quinn said while smiling. “We didn’t know where to turn, so we are very happy we turned to you.”

In a previous On Your Side report, Quinn explained how she had purchased a septic line warranty through a company called Service Line Warranties of America. For the past three years, Rebecca has paid just over $7.49 a month for the coverage. “It’s better to have it than not when you need it,” she said in that report.

But Quinn says when her septic line recently collapsed under her enclosed Arizona room, she says Service Line Warranties of America didn’t want to pay the $8,000 to replace the line. “They sent out a guy, and this is where the problem started because he stated, ‘Oh, this is an indoor plumbing problem.’”

Because Quinn enclosed her outdoor patio and created an Arizona room, the company deemed the broken septic line under the patio as indoor plumbing, and Service Line Warranties of America only covers breaks on the exterior of a home.

On Your Side got involved, and we asked the warranty company to review the matter again to ensure it reached the right decision. As a result, the company wound up changing its mind and paid to have the broken sewer line dug up and replaced with a new line. In this email, a company spokesman told On Your Side, “We’ve been in touch with Mrs. Quinn and informed her that we will complete the outside portion of the septic line repair under the service plan she has with us, and also repair the inside portion – as a goodwill gesture – since that interior living space is not covered under the terms of our exterior plan.”

Quinn says thanks to On Your Side that she’s not out $8,000 for those repairs. “I am so happy because everything is resolved and we’re getting everything all fixed.”

On Your Side appreciates Service Line Warranties of America taking another look at the issue at our request, and we also want to thank them for the speedy resolution. The company’s complete statement can be found below:

“Hi Gary, Service Line Warranties is not a company that backs away from our customer commitments. We’ve been in touch with Mrs. Quinn and informed her that we will complete the outside portion of the septic line repair under the service plan she has with us, and also repair the inside portion – as a goodwill gesture – since that interior living space is not covered under the terms of our exterior plan. This work will all be done at the same time. Mrs. Quinn has accepted this proposal.

Our business is built on delivering reliable service plans to our nearly 5 million customers in North America. We serve over 52,000 homeowners in the Phoenix metro area and have delivered some 6,700 repair jobs to them over the last two years using both employed technicians and independent contractors who live in the area.”

