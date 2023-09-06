Tewanima Footrace celebrates 50 years in Hopi community

SECOND MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – “Me run fast good. All Hopi’s run fast good.” 116 years ago, that’s what Arizona’s first Olympian – Louis Tewanima – famously told legendary coach Glenn “Pop” Warner before joining the track team at Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania and then winning a silver medal in the marathon at the 1912 games.

Today, Tewanima’s name isn’t likely to appear on a list of the state’s top all-time Olympic athletes. His story is largely forgotten in history — unless you travel to Second Mesa, Arizona. It’s where Tewanima grew up and where they held the 50th annual race in his name over the weekend.

The Louis Tewanima Footrace starts at sunrise, the Sunday before Labor Day, every year for the last five decades. It’s competitive, but more than that, it’s sacred. “For Hopi, running is a spiritual journey,” said Wayne Taylor. “It’s listening to things around us. It’s the wind, it’s our breath, it’s our footsteps,” said race director Sampson Taylor.

“To connect with the flowers, the rocks, the scenery, the fresh air,” adds Caleigh Taylor. “We feel that we pray while we run,” says Wayne Taylor III.

Hopi pray to the clouds for rain, to shower the crops they farm in the valleys below the ancient village that sits atop Second Mesa. They also pray for the tribe’s health.

David Lansa’s family has been running in this race since he was a child. “You want to give your energy to your families. So when we’re running, we’re always taught [to] keep them in your mind, and that pours out,” he said.

So, as 5k and 10k runners of all ages and abilities go down, around, and back up the mesa, they are not just cheered on but thanked. “The people who are watching, they say, ‘kwa’kwah,’ because they receive that strength,” said Taylor III.

Caleigh says those words “hold so much meaning to our community.” The community and race remember the first Hopi runner to become a national source of pride. Taylor III calls Louis Tewanima “our hero.” Sampson says he’s a “Native American inspiration.”

Tewanima was one of thousands of Native American youth forced to leave home in the early 20th century and attend government-sanctioned boarding schools. At the Carlisle Indian School, he was forbidden to speak his language or practice his religion. He was not yet considered a citizen of the United States. But he represented the country overseas in the 1908 and 1912 Olympics, where the five-foot-four, 115-pound marathoner won a silver medal with a time that established an American record.

“Louis overcame so much by being taken away from his family,” Sampson said. “And he turned that tragedy into an American legacy.”

Now, Tewanima’s descendants run on the same trails he learned to run on. “Here we are in 2023, stepping where our ancestors have stepped and doing the same thing that they were doing, which was running with prayer,” Sampson said.

They run on a course that is both beautiful and brutally difficult. “It’s like life,” says Trent Taylor. “Life throws you all these curveballs, and there’s ups and downs, but you just keep pushing forward.”

“Life gets hard sometimes, and sometimes you have to dig within yourself,” Taylor III added.

That’s what Louis Tewanima did and what runners here have done on this day, in tribute to him, for the last 50 years.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.