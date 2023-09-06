Your Life
Teacher returns to school after getting new kidney from coworker: ‘I feel better than ever’

Lauren Crupi is returning to the classroom after a kidney transplant. Her donor is a fellow teacher at the same school. (Source: WABC, family photos, CNN)
By WABC staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (WABC) – The first day of school is always full of emotions for teachers, but for one teacher at a New Jersey school, this year was the most emotional yet.

Lauren Crupi said she couldn’t be happier to be back teaching sixth grade language arts at Saint Leo the Great School.

She’s returning to the classroom for the first time after the kidney transplant that she had on June 1. Her donor is a fellow teacher at the same school.

Michael Daneman teaches computer science at the school and said he knew his colleague needed a kidney because of a genetic mutation. He was a match and said he had a deep motivation to help.

“I figured this would be a great way to help someone while still alive while I can see the benefits of it myself,” Daneman said.

Daneman said he lost his mother when he was just 5 years old, and he did not want the same fate for Crupi and her children.

“I look at her kids and thought they really need their mom … part of the decision process for me,” Daneman said.

The transplant was a success, and both teachers recovered in time to return to school. Crupi said she didn’t realize how sick she had truly felt because it was a gradual decline, but even the day after the surgery, she couldn’t believe the difference.

“It feels amazing to be here on the first day of school; I feel better than ever,” she said.

Both teachers said they are hopeful that their story serves as a lesson to their students.

“I hope they take away kindness, being there for each other, never giving up, perseverance and challenges – I hope they take it all,” Crupi said.

Daneman said he agreed.

“I hope they learn you can be of service to people and can give of yourself to help someone make a better life for themselves,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

