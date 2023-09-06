Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Phoenix-area high school
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A student is facing a felony charge after reportedly bringing a gun to his high school campus on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to Linda Abril Educational Academy, near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road, for a student who had a handgun. Officers arrived and arrested an 18-year-old student and confirmed there was a gun on campus. The teen was booked into the Maricopa County jail for a weapons violation.
During the incident, the school was placed on a brief lockdown while police located the weapon. The Phoenix Union High School sent the following statement regarding the gun on campus.
Police say they will continue to work with the school administration to ensure the safety of the students, staff and community.
