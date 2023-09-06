Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Phoenix-area high school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A student is facing a felony charge after reportedly bringing a gun to his high school campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to Linda Abril Educational Academy, near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road, for a student who had a handgun. Officers arrived and arrested an 18-year-old student and confirmed there was a gun on campus. The teen was booked into the Maricopa County jail for a weapons violation.

During the incident, the school was placed on a brief lockdown while police located the weapon. The Phoenix Union High School sent the following statement regarding the gun on campus.

Earlier today, we received a report of a possible firearm at Linda Abril Educational Academy. Staff immediately investigated and discovered the report to be true. Campus administration placed the school on lockdown and immediately contacted law enforcement and secured the weapon. All students and staff are safe. Staff will cooperate fully with the Phoenix Police Department as the investigation continues. We are grateful for those who reported and to our staff for working quickly to ensure everyone’s safety, as safety is a shared responsibility.

Police say they will continue to work with the school administration to ensure the safety of the students, staff and community.

