Speak of the Devils Podcast: A wild week 1 & ASU vs. Oklahoma State preview

(3TV/CBS 5) -- Weird. Wild. Wacky. Call Week 1 whatever you want, but most importantly, it was a win. After a look at the news, we dive into a look back at ASU’s win over Southern Utah, and what can—and can’t—be taken from it. We’re then joined by Sun Devil running back DeCarlos Brooks (35:35) to discuss his performance and playing some fullback. Then, we talk with former ASU quarterback and current Pac-12 Network analyst Gus Farwell (39:24) for an expert look at how Jaden Rashada performed in his debut. Next, we go behind enemy lines with Oklahoma State insider Jeff Johnson of OStateIllustrated.com (1:05:18) before diving into our game preview and contrasting predictions.

