Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

LIVE: Sky Harbor Airport workers to announce OSHA complaint over heat safety concerns

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers and city officials are expected to gather at Phoenix Sky Harbor to share health and safety concerns on Wednesday. Employees, backed by Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Anasari, will announce an OSHA complaint against aviation support services provider Prospect Airport Services for allegedly not ensuring basic worker protections.

Officials say the complaint is to “hold major airlines and their contractors accountable.” Phoenix workers are demanding that Congress pass the “Good Jobs for Good Airports Act,” which includes higher pay and benefits.

Arizona’s Family will stream the press conference at 1 p.m. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix

Latest News

Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
Trayvon Woto, 18, is facing weapons charges after allegedly bringing a gun to school on Tuesday.
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Phoenix-area high school
Deputies responded just before 7 p.m. on Monday to the south end of Lake Mary Narrows.
Crews recover body of kayaker who fell into lake near Flagstaff
Phoenix police are looking for a white Chevy Tahoe that they say ran over a woman on near...
Phoenix police seek SUV involved in deadly crash; up to $2,000 reward offered