LIVE: Sky Harbor Airport workers to announce OSHA complaint over heat safety concerns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers and city officials are expected to gather at Phoenix Sky Harbor to share health and safety concerns on Wednesday. Employees, backed by Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Anasari, will announce an OSHA complaint against aviation support services provider Prospect Airport Services for allegedly not ensuring basic worker protections.

Officials say the complaint is to “hold major airlines and their contractors accountable.” Phoenix workers are demanding that Congress pass the “Good Jobs for Good Airports Act,” which includes higher pay and benefits.

Arizona’s Family will stream the press conference at 1 p.m. Check back for updates.

