Scottsdale Bachelorette and Pink Boat Tours offering unforgettable experiences

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale Bachelorette helps make the party planning process easy by providing decorating, fridge stocking, and helping connect visitors or locals with the best experiences and local businesses, such as Pink Boat Tours.

Owner Casey Hohman watched as Scottsdale quickly became a favorite destination for bachelorettes. He wanted to help show off the city he loves so much, and Scottsdale Bachelorette was born! Casey and staff love helping to create memorable moments for bachelorette parties, or parties of any occasion, in Arizona and showing them all the amazing things to do here!

Scottsdale Bachelorette helps make the party planning process easy so you can sit back and relax!

Scottsdale Bachelorette offers luggage storage, Airbnb decorating, transportation, dining and club reservations and at-home experiences, like hibachi, yoga, mobile facials, hat bar and permanent jewelry. The company even offers excursions like bike tours, ATVS, or a day on the lake with Pink Boat Tours. Pink Boat Tours has five pink boats with options like slides or a Barbie theme and docks out of Pleasant Harbor.

The mission at Scottsdale Bachelorette is to take the hard work out of executing the perfect bachelorette weekend so that you can plan less and party more! Check out their website; it’s a great reminder of so many fun things we have to do in our own backyard. No wonder the bachelorettes love it here!

