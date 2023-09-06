Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Report: Arizona housing market still strong amid high mortgage rates, low inventory

New report shows home sales are down only 3% in Arizona; while it's 16% nationwide
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When purchasing a home, buyers are having a tough time nationwide: high interest rates and low inventory are the culprits to blame. But a recent report shows Arizona is faring better than most states, thanks to an influx of jobs like those at the TSMC microchip plant.

This week, the National Association of Realtors reported that nationwide existing home sales are down more than 16% from this time last year. When we look at Arizona, the state is only down 3%. Experts say it’s due to the state’s growing economy.

Brandon Robben, a broker with Arizona Real Estate, says we are seeing many new jobs come to the Valley, and the TSMC plant is a huge part of that. Because of the plant, developers are building new homes. He also says Arizona is a diamond in the rough compared to other states because of our weather and laundry list of recreational opportunities.

“There’s so much stuff going on economy-wise with new jobs and whatnot that it’s just pushing that demand for housing up. And with our low supply, it’s keeping our prices pretty flat. They’re under what they were when they were at their highs in May of last year. “About 25 to 30 percent of our inventory is new construction. So that’s a big thing if you have buyers that are out there looking, you definitely want to introduce them to new construction,” Robben explained.

He says, though, that buyers are still having a tough time. Interest rates are high, so many are sitting on the sidelines until they fall or they could refinance. Inventory is also down to 12,500 properties, about half of what it was last year. Still, he says, all things considered, our state is thriving compared to national trends.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix

Latest News

Owner Casey Hohman watched as Scottsdale quickly became a favorite destination for bachelorettes.
Scottsdale Bachelorette and Pink Boat Tours offering unforgettable experiences
Scottsdale Bachelorette helps connect visitors with local businesses, such as Pink Boat Tours.
Scottsdale Bachelorette connecting travelers with Pink Boat Tours
The Arizona Cardinals host a blood drive at State Farm Stadium in partnership with the American...
Arizona Cardinals host blood drive in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium
Loving Library founder Anaik Sachedev (right) and ambassador Jiya Mutyala (left) talking about...
Loving Library alleviates loneliness with reading, expands outside Arizona