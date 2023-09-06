Record heat on the way for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley is enjoying another gorgeous morning in the 70s under clear skies with light winds. Temperatures will climb to 107 degrees this afternoon with nothing but sunshine expected for your Wednesday.

Storm chances are extremely slim everywhere in Arizona today thanks to a dry, southwesterly flow and strong high pressure to our south. As that ridge strengthens and expands to the north later this week and into the weekend, high temperatures will climb.

Look for a record tying high of 110 degrees on Friday, with record breaking highs of 112-113 Saturday and Sunday. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for both days this weekend.

Monsoon moisture remains locked to our south currently, but there are some indications that we could see storm chances return to Arizona by early next week. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

