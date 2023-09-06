Popular Tempe bar faces uncertain long-term future

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been around for more than a decade. You may have seen it while driving near Arizona State’s Tempe campus. The Devil’s Advocate is a popular ASU sports bar and grill, but its long-term future is in doubt after Scottsdale-based Aspirant Development has proposed a high-rise apartment complex on the land where the bar sits.

The next step for this proposed apartment building is a public hearing at the Tempe City Council meeting this Thursday. If eventually approved by the council, this project (called 955 East Mixed-Use) would build two huge residential towers. But the plan would mean the buildings currently on the land, including Devil’s Advocate, would be demolished.

“Over the years, the Devil’s Advocate has been a really good place to socialize and meet new people,” ASU senior Nick Ritchie said. Coming from California, Ritchie didn’t know many people when he started at ASU. But at Devil’s Advocate, that doesn’t seem to matter. “The place gets packed with students,” he said. “Like every night, mostly every Thursday, that’s what makes it really different is you’ll always have someone to talk to and socialize with. Everyone’s just trying to get to know each other there.”

But if Aspirant Development has its way, the land where the Devil’s Advocate sits near the intersection of Rural and University will turn into over three-and-a-half acres of upscale apartments. One of the two proposed towers would be 18 stories high, the other is 16 stories high. All in all, there are 539 proposed residential units.

“It seems like a bummer because it seems like that’s kind of the way things have gone around here,” Tempe resident Tucker Dunn said. Dunn isn’t surprised developers wanted this prime property. But he says places like Devil’s Advocate are neighborhood institutions that need to be prioritized over expensive housing. “You lose some of the community feel. It feels more corporate and less like what makes Tempe Tempe,” Dunn said.

Devil’s Advocate owner Jarred Stetser (an ASU grad) told Arizona’s Family he intends to stay at the current location for the rest of the lease, which ends in 2029.

“That definitely made me feel a little bit better,” Dunn said. Ritchie just wants the next generation to have the same opportunity to be a part of the Devil’s Advocate family atmosphere. “I would hope that it stays there as long as possible,” he said. “I want people to always be going there. It’s a fun place to go, a good place to hang out.”

Thursday’s Tempe City Council meeting is the first public hearing. The second where a vote will likely take place is on Sept. 28.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.