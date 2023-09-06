Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a shopping center in west Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officers say they were called out to the shopping center near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Erika Gerardo with “obvious sign of trauma,” but authorities didn’t elaborate on her injuries. She was pronounced dead on scene.

As of Wednesday morning, detectives say they’re still working to determine what led up to Gerardo’s death but are asking anyone to come forward with information. Tipsters are asked to call 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) to provide information anonymously. Rewards may be issued for information leading to an arrest.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix

Latest News

Video from Arizona's Family news drone showed an extensive police presence.
Man critically injured after being shot near downtown Phoenix
The presence of officers on campus was once controversial in many districts, but with the...
Why some Arizona school districts are having trouble filling full-time campus police officer jobs
The presence of officers on campus was once controversial in many districts, but with the...
some Phoenix-area school districts are having trouble filling full-time campus police officer jobs
A number of Peoria residents voiced displeasure at the city's handling of the investigation.
Peoria residents upset that Vice Mayor allegedly housed unregistered sex offender