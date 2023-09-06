Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a shopping center in west Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officers say they were called out to the shopping center near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Erika Gerardo with “obvious sign of trauma,” but authorities didn’t elaborate on her injuries. She was pronounced dead on scene.

As of Wednesday morning, detectives say they’re still working to determine what led up to Gerardo’s death but are asking anyone to come forward with information. Tipsters are asked to call 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) to provide information anonymously. Rewards may be issued for information leading to an arrest.

