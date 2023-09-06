Police asking for information after woman found dead inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking for help after a woman was found dead inside a Phoenix home on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers were called to a home near 24th Street and Camelback Road. Police arrived and found 59-year-old Patricia Hawking dead inside the house. Investigators say she had “obvious signs of trauma,” but didn’t specify her injuries.

Homicide detectives are working to find out what led up to Hawking’s death. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers to provide an anonymous tip. You can also submit a tip online.

