Phoenix police seek SUV involved in deadly crash; up to $2,000 reward offered

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have released new information and are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for a hit-and-run that killed a woman back in August.

Police are looking for a white colored Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows and black rims. It was driving west on Augusta Avenue near 28th Avenue around 5:00 a.m., Aug. 22, when it ran over 49-year-old Connie Oliver, police say.

When police were called to the area, they found Oliver seriously hurt. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle hasn’t been identified, and detectives are looking for any information regarding the hit-and-run.

Phoenix police say the suspect driver left the scene before officers arrived at 28th and Augusta avenues.

If you have any information regarding this case, #2023-4026, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaker. You must contact Silent Witness prior to arrest or indictment to be eligible for any reward.

