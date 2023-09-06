Your Life
Phoenix Police announces new way to report animal neglect

The move comes a week after city leaders updated the animal cruelty ordinance, including banning the use of chains as dog tethers.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In one of hottest summers on record, the Arizona heat can be gruesome not just to us but also our furry friends. Recently, the city of Phoenix banned chains as dog tethers and updated their animal cruelty ordinance to require adequate pet shelters for animals to protect them from extreme weather. “Proper shelter is needed, access to water, and ventilated space to where they can be able to lower their body temp,” said Sgt. Rob Scherer with the Phoenix Police Department. Violators of these new codes can be fined anywhere between $250 to $2,500.

Now, Phoenix Police, in collaboration with several other organizations, are also taking action to protect animals. Through a new initiative on an app called myPHX311, people can file a complaint if they see animal neglect or cruelty. “We encourage people to do this for continuous situations in your neighborhood. Whether it’s a barking dog or you think it’s approaching that animal cruelty level,” Scherer said.

Once the issue is submitted, they will decide which organization will need to respond. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to establish preventative measures to help protect these innocent animals. “These laws are enhanced to protect them when the heat really affects them greatly and quickly,” Scherer said.

If you see an act of animal cruelty or neglect, Phoenix Police asks you to report it here. For more serious incidents, you can call (602) 262-6151.

