Peoria residents upset that Vice Mayor allegedly housed unregistered sex offender

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --- Controversy is unfolding in Peoria. Vice Mayor Denette Dunn is at the center of it all. Mayor Jason Beck and the City Council is requesting Dunn give up her seat after she allegedly let a convicted sex offender live in her home without being registered, which is required.

The issue was not on the Council’s agenda Tuesday night, but Pine District residents attended the meeting to speak on the topic.

“Any time something like this happens, it takes a lot of investigation, and Mayor Jason Beck and the City Council members had done a very, very thorough job of investigating the reason why this resignation has been asked for,” said Jim Keller, the Precinct Committeeman for the Westbrook Precinct.

However, during public comment four of the five people to speak disapproved of the council’s handling of the situation.

“I have confidence that Pine District will act in its own best interest. I humbly ask that Pine District residents will be respected and left to deal with this issue with our representative, Vice Mayor Dunn,” said on speaker.

Another resident said, “From what I can tell, Vice Mayor Dunn has not broken any law. She is not required to do any report, and I’m embarrassed for the City that this is how it came out.”

Residents upset with the Council, are questioning the members’ ethics due to them releasing a police report to the public and media.

According to a police report from late July, Derek Lawson — who was convicted for rape in 1984 in California — had been staying at Dunn’s home. Lawson told officer he’s a long time family friend and had spent the night at Dunn’s home about ‘twenty or thirty’ times in the past year.

The paperwork shows Lawson was registered under a different address, but his driver’s license had Dunn’s address. Offices say Lawson admitted he did so without Dunn’s permission. The report goes on to state that Lawson told a detective he was not aware he needed to register at a location if he stayed for more than three nights, even if it wasn’t permanent.

Last month, the Peoria Mayor and Council members signed a letter requesting Dunn’s resignation.

Vice Mayor Dunn’s attorney, Timothy La Sota, sent Arizona’s Family a statement following the meeting.

“Another nothing, burger dud. That was the message from the public tonight…and that the politicians should butt out.”

One woman said she asked Dunn to meet with Pine District residents to discuss the issue further. She said Dunn agreed.

